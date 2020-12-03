Travel between Wales and parts of England that are in tier one or two is allowed from 6pm on Friday, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The last update to the travel restrictions was on November 13, shortly after the end of the fire-break period, with those rules saying that only "essential travel" was allowed between the two countries.

The new guidance means that people can now travel freely between Wales and areas in England where the levels of coronavirus in the community is low.

Travel to tier three areas is still prohibited, as is travel to level three and four areas in Scotland and the whole of Northern Ireland who are still in lockdown.

The new travel restrictions are likely to remain in place until January 2021 but the government have confirmed they will remain under constant review.

Police across Wales set up numerous checkpoints during the first lockdown in March. Credit: PA images.

Wales' First minister Mark Drakeford said that "coronavirus doesn't respect borders" so it was important that some restrictions remain in place to prevent further spread in the country.

“There will be no restrictions on travel within Wales but we need to have some restrictions on travel across the border to those parts of the UK where infection rates are high to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said.

“We are also advising people in Wales not to travel into those parts of England and Scotland where the infection rate is lower, to help prevent them taking coronavirus with them.

Taken together with our other measures, these travel restrictions will help to keep us all safe. First Minister Mark Drakeford

“Coronavirus doesn’t respect borders – we all have a part to play in keeping Wales and the UK safe. Please think carefully about where you are going and what you are doing. This virus thrives wherever we come together with others. "

All travel restrictions are expected to be suspended between December 23 and December 27 to allow for people to form their Covid bubbles over the festive period.