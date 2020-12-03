A Welsh hardware store that gained fame last year with a heart-warming Christmas advert has returned with another touching commercial for 2020.

Hafod Hardware, a family business in Rhayader, Powys, received more than 2.7m views of their Christmas advert last year, which viewers said rivalled John Lewis' £1 million Christmas commercial.

This year, the advert shows three-year-old Arthur Jones secretly gathering household items, such as toilet roll and eggs, to gift his parents for Christmas.

The toddler was also the star of last year's video, which saw him sweeping, filling shelves and serving customers at the store.

The family had almost decided not to make an advert this year, due to concerns they wouldn't be able to top the success of 2019.

But owner and Arthur's father, Tom Jones, who also appears in the ad, said the business had been bombarded with requests for one in the lead up to Christmas.

"It's been such a hard year, I think people just need something to smile at," he said.

"There was such an overwhelming amount of support last year. People were sending letters and emails saying how much they loved it.

"So we decided to give it a go, but we wanted to put a different spin on it."

Tom Jones said his son, Arthur, is still stealing toilet rolls from their bathroom after doing so in the advert. Credit: Hafod Hardware

Tom explained how he wanted to make a "non-commercial commercial" - focusing less on the shop, and more on the family behind it.

"We didn't feel it would be responsible sending the same message as in previous years, which has always been to shop local and independent," he continued.

"After the year everyone's been through, we just wanted to say 'give what you can this year, let's get through it', and hopefully those hard times are coming to an end."

He and his wife, Laura, who also stars in the advert, came up with the idea while they were painting their living room.

The Jones' and a small film crew, which included family friends, filmed and edited the whole sequence over just four days and on a shoestring budget.

"I've always liked Christmas adverts, and I really enjoy seeing what other people release," Tom said.

Edgar the excitable dragon, the star of John Lewis' 2019 ad, can be spotted in Hafod Hardware's 2020 commercial. Credit: John Lewis

The advert received an overwhelmingly positive response in the first 24 hours of its release.

"Loads of people have said they look forward to ours more than the John Lewis one, which is really nice."

Eagle-eyed viewers have even spotted a nod to the department store, with a toy version of Edgar the excitable dragon - the star of John Lewis' 2019 Christmas advert - making a brief appearance.

John Lewis sent Edgar as a gift following the success of their advert last year, and Tom felt he had to feature him this year.

This year's advert focuses on the family behind the business. Credit: Hafod Hardware

The advert has received hundreds of comments on the Hafod Hardware Facebook page.

One viewer said: "Never mind the Christmas adverts from the big companies this is THE ONE. The message is heartwarming and beautiful. Thank you for all your efforts in producing this advert."

Another commented: "I have enjoyed watching your little one grow up in your adverts - wishing you the best for the season. Another fabulous offering this year!"

The store has even gained fans from across the globe, with one person commenting: "I have been waiting all year for this and it is inspired! Thank you for brightening the season during these trying times. May you be richly blessed - from one of your fans in Canada!"

"I look forward to this advert every year. I’m in Colorado and no matter where we are it’s been a challenging year. Thank you for such a lovely advert. Yours are better than all the others," another fan said.

Hafod Hardware has been open since 1895. Credit: Hafod Hardware

Hafod Hardware has been open since 1895 and has been passed down the generations.

Like many businesses, the family-run store has had a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom's grandparents usually work in the shop, but they both had to self-isolate for three months when the pandemic began.

Tom said: "We were really fortunate that hardware shops were allowed to stay open during the lockdowns, so I kept working.

"But I would finish work, then bring free deliveries to locals - people who were isolating and the elderly - then get home and try to take the burden off Laura, who was also working while looking after Arthur.

"So there have been loads of ups and downs. But our family are all healthy, we've lost no one, so I'm in a very fortunate position.

"With something like this you've just got to get the mood right. So in the advert we've just tried to capture how everyone's feeling."

Three-year-old Arthur loved taking part in the advert. Credit: Hafod Hardware

Tom said Arthur "absolutely loved" taking part in the advert again this year.

"He's a year older this year, and the difference between a two-year-old and a three-year-old is huge.

"It was easier this year, he did everything we asked him to do. But I'm really surprised he didn't drop the eggs!

"He's still lifting the toilet paper now, it's hilarious but it's doing my head in. He just loved it."

Tom reiterated the message of the advert: "Look out for each other this Christmas, only give what you can, and hopefully we'll all get through it and have a better year next year."