In a nod to its new home, a Welsh language song by band Alffa featured in the opening titles of Wednesday's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The song, Gwenwyn, which translates as 'Poison', kicked off the show in true Welsh style.

The band behind the track hails from Llanrug near Caernarfon in Gwynedd and is made up of Dion Jones on vocals and guitar and Siôn Land on the drums.

Dion explained that they heard ITV were interested in the song but did not know until the episode aired if it was actually going to be used.

"We heard from our record label, Recordiau Côsh, that ITV had contacted and were eager to have a copy of the song," he said.

"We weren't sure until the show was on if they decided to pick our song or not. So it was really exciting to hear it on TV.

"We never thought that we would hear our song on such a mainstream show."

The singer hopes having the song played on ITV's hit show will "bring more attention to Welsh music" and the band itself.

He added: "The reaction has been great and people have been really supportive of us. We are very grateful to everyone who made it happen."

The coronavirus pandemic forced this year's season of I'm A Celebrity to relocate from its usual Australian location to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in Wales.

Jungle showers were swapped for a medieval bath and the winner will now receive the title of King or Queen of the castle.

It is not just the song by Alffa which recognises the show's location, the series has also featured several other links to Wales. Campmates missed out on winning Welsh cakes after one castle coin challenge and Kiosk Keith has been substituted for his "long-lost Welsh cousin" - Kiosk Cledwyn.

The final of this year's series will air at 9pm on Friday 4 December on ITV.