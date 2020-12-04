Credit: North Wales Police

A driver who was caught on camera stealing an 8ft Christmas tree from a forest has agreed to pay compensation to a squirrel charity.

The motorist went up the mountain tracks at Clocaenog Forest near Denbigh to axe the tree down and take it home with him, but was caught on one of the trail cameras.

He was tracked down by North Wales Police - and escaped prosecution after agreeing to make a payment to the red squirrels conservationists at environment body Natural Resources Wales.

Credit: PA Images

Members of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team previously tweeted about the incident with a CCTV picture saying: “This ‘chancer’ decided rather than pay for this years Xmas tree, they would help themselves to a tree of their choice from Clocaenog Forest“I suppose they didn’t consider the numerous trail cameras! Huge mistake.

“Well someone will be calling soon… and it won’t be Santa.”The force later added: “Helping yourself to a tree is theft. Instead of paying for a tree they will be paying a fine…

“You may think you are not going to get caught but technology says differently and trail cameras don’t miss much.”