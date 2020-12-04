Watch our report ahead of the series finale from Ellie Pitt

The winner of the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be crowned in Friday's episode as the show's Welsh adventure draws to a close.

A group of 12 campmates arrived in north Wales in mid-November and were immediately greeted with a challenge facing a large abseil down a cliff.

Since then, they have made the ruins of Gwrych Castle their home for nearly three weeks.

The remaining three fighting for the right to be crowned the King or Queen of the Castle for the first time are presenter Vernon Kay, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and radio DJ Jordan North.

Actor Shane Richie was voted off after completing the popular Celebrity Cyclone trial with the remaining three campmates.

As the show draws to a close, there have been numerous highlights that celebrate Wales from showing off the new location, from campmates competing to win Welsh treats in challenges to Ant and Dec's Welsh greeting every evening.

The opening credits of the show also featured a Welsh language song on Wednesday's episode.

What are the locals saying about the end of this year's series?

The reaction from the local area has been huge, with schools participating in their own bushtucker trials and businesses helping to promote the show with I'm A Celebrity themed decorations around the town of Abergele.

Super fans Dave and Barbara visited Abergele from their home in Llanelli.

Barbara said that she and her husband are "absolutely obsessed with the show".

"We drove in to the castle and they made me turn around drive away again but we were able to get a quick photo with the sign," they explained.

"The castle is open again to the public in March and we will be first in the queue again for that, definitely.

"Nine o'clock, it is us in here in front of the tv, glass of wine and goodies. Nobody is going to interfere because we are obsessed with it," they continued.

What has the reaction from fans been like this series?

Fans have been getting in the spirit for the show ever since it was announced it would be taking place in north Wales instead of the usual backdrop of the Australian jungle.

People who live in the town hosting the show said that it had helped put Abergele "back on the map".

Another fan has marked the series being in Wales with in a more permanent way, getting a special tattoo of hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in tribute.

Phil Norval, a 47-year-old self-confessed tattoo fanatic, got the distinctive ink-work done at a studio in Abergele.

One super fan has got a tattoo of Ant and Dec in the castle. Credit: Daily Post Wales

It took between two and three hours to complete the tattoo, which paints a picture of Ant and Dec above Gwrych Castle.

Fans also expressed how much they have enjoyed the season being in Wales this year, welcoming the move to the castle and the area. Some even expressed that this year had been their favourite series, pleading for it to be back again in the future.

Will the show return to north Wales in the future?

This is a question that has been asked by many throughout the show's run this series.

The opening episode of the 2020 series actually broke the viewing figures for the launch and some are keen to see it stay in the country instead of returning back 'down-under' in the future.

Richard Arnold, Good Morning Britain's Entertainment Editor, said that he believed the show had been a success and that the move to north Wales had helped breathe fresh life in to a 20-year-old show.

"As soon as I learnt how to pronounce Gwrych Castle I was well and truly on board with the idea of it being in Wales," he said.

"It is really difficult to decide a winner, it is going to be really close I think because you have three popular people left in there."

Former campmate and Welsh fashion designer David Emanuel told ITV Wales, "The castle has worked.

"But I was fascinated to say how each presenter say Gwrych - they can't seem to manage it!

"It was a nice nod from Ant and Dec to say "prynhawn da" and "noswaith dda".

"The opening shots of the landscape is just beautiful. It's great for the castle and I know they need a roof - so if the tourists turn up, it'll be great. If it brings in money then great, we need to preserve all of our wonderful monuments.

"It's showed the Welsh landscape in a wonderful light and I'm hoping it will entice people to go and visit. It's put a spotlight on Wales and if it can help raise funds then all the better."

What have the campmates said about this year?

The first celebrity to leave the show was Paralympian Hollie Arnold and she told ITV Wales that she "couldn't have wished for a better experience".

The four-time Paralympic champion said that she was leaving with "amazing memories".

"I am proud of myself, every single experience and every day I took something away from it," she said.

"I have these amazing memories and they will never leave me, I wasn't ready to say goodbye to the people in there but I couldn't have wished for a better experience."

What will the lasting effect be on the area after the show has finished?

It has been reported that north Wales could see an increase in the number of people who visit the area.

ITV Wales reporter Rob Shelley visited an outdoor activity centre who hoped that the series would help encourage people to get out and enjoy what north Wales had to offer.

Gwrych Castle itself is due to open to the public again in March and there will be big queues to see where the team of 12 celebrities lived for nearly three weeks.

The castle posted a tribute to the show ahead of the final episode on social media, thanking people for their support during the series.

Where can you watch the final?

The final will be on ITV from 9pm on Friday 4 December.