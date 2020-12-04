Man accused of dangerous driving during 'record-breaking' journey is acquitted

A driver has been found not guilty of a number of charges related to a record-breaking trip from John O'Groats to Land's End in 2017.

Thomas Davies, of Denbighshire in north Wales, was acquitted of two charges of dangerous driving and two charges of perverting the course of justice relating to the drive from the top of Scotland to the bottom of Cornwall in England.

The 29-year-old was accused of completing the 837-mile trip in nine hours and 30 minutes in an Audi A5 S5.

Prosecutors had alleged that he used two transponders to detect upcoming police speed camera as well as having fake Irish number plates on his car.

Appearing at Truro Crown Court Davies was also accused of waiting six months before revealing his feat online in his blog. He then appeared in several national newspapers and on Radio 2's Jeremy Vine show.

Davies told the court that it was not his Audi car and that the trip was in fact done in 12 hours.

The blog is a story, it’s an exaggeration of a trip that happened between John O’Groats and Land’s End. Thomas Davies in court

“This trip did happen but not how this blog describes it and not how this prosecution has brought this case," Mr Davies said.

“The prosecution are wedded to this notion this blog is right, the police are wedded to the notion this blog was a detailed description of what happened, it was accurate and they built their case around the blog.”

The defendant, who represented himself during the trial, added: “I understand I have done some stupid things, that is obvious.

“I am not the same man I was three years ago and if I could go back and do things differently I would, not in a way of covering my tracks because it’s just stupid.”

The jury acquitted Davies of all charges.