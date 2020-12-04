Man in 70s dies following Llangollen house fire

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire in Llangollen on Thursday evening.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fire on Chapel Street at around 8:45pm.

Crews from five stations in the surrounding area attended the incident and entered the property while wearing breathing apparatus.

The firefighters extinguished the fire but also found the man, who was later pronounced dead.

A joint investigation is now being carried out into the cause of the fire by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police.