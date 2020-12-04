Cases of coronavirus are still rising in almost every area of Wales, latest figures show.

The biggest jumps are in Neath Port Talbot, Swansea and Merthyr Tydfil with only one area - Denbighshire recording a drop in cases.

The figures, for the seven days to November 30, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Neath Port Talbot has risen sharply week-on-week from 311.2 to 471.0, while in Swansea the rate has increased from 249.4 to 368.4.

471/100,000 Number of cases per 100,000 in Neath Port Talbot

In Merthyr Tydfil, the rate is up from 261.9 to 377.9.

Tough restrictions imposed in various areas of Wales during September and October, followed by a 17-day nationwide "firebreak" lockdown that ended on November 7, had some impact in driving down case rates.

But in the last two weeks, the numbers have started to climb again.

Blaenau Gwent currently has the highest rate in Wales - 486.7, up from 406.5.

Denbighshire, the one area that has recorded a week-on-week fall, saw its rate drop from 88.8 to 69.0.

Data for the most recent four days (December 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

It comes as a further 1,471 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in a single day in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 85,432.

Public Health Wales (PHW( reported another 33 deaths, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 2,671.

Public Health Wales warned the effects of the coronavirus vaccine may not be felt for "many months" Credit: PA

Dr Robin Howe from PHW said the news of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine being made available in Wales from next week was "welcome news", but the effects "may not be seen nationally for many months".

“It is extremely important that everyone continues to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe; keep contacts with other people to a minimum, keep a 2 metre distance from others, wash hands regularly, wear a face covering where required, and self-isolating when asked to do so", he added.

New Welsh Government rules come into force at 6pm on Friday, covering travel and the hospitality sector.

People living in Wales cannot travel to areas of England in tier three or areas of Scotland in level three or above. Travel out of Wales is only allowed under limited circumstances, such as for work or education.

People you don’t live with cannot come into your home, unless you have formed an extended household (or “bubble”) with them - except in very limited circumstances.

Pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes will need to close at 6pm apart from takeaway services, and will not be able to serve alcohol.

Indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, bingo halls, soft play centres and bowling alleys must close from the same date, as must indoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites.

Read the full data on the Public Health Wales website here.