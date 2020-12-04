People in Wales to start receiving coronavirus vaccine 'from Tuesday'

People in Wales should start to receive the coronavirus vaccine from next Tuesday, the First Minister has confirmed.

Mark Drakeford told a press briefing on Friday that the plan was to start vaccinating people from the 8 December after receiving the first supples in the next few days.

He added that Welsh Government's vaccination plans had been "thoroughly tested" and staff trained to administer it.

The UK was the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use, just days ago.

Mr Drakeford said the news that an effective vaccine was now available was "a glimmer of hope".

However he did emphasise that "we will still need to take a precautionary approach" as even those who receive the vaccine first will not be fully protected until "into the new year".

The vaccine needs to be administered in two doses, several weeks apart, for it to be effective.

Frontline health and social care staff are due to be vaccinated first. Although care home residents are considered to be highly vulnerable and a top priority, logistical issues with storage of the vaccine mean they will not receive it straight away.

Welsh health minister, Vaughan Gething previously said: "Because of the particular characteristics of the Pfizer vaccine, we don't think we're going to safely take it to care homes.

"In practical terms, some care home residents therefore won't be within the first few weeks of delivery of that vaccine."

The news comes as Wales prepares to head into a fresh set of nation-wide restrictions. From 6pm on Friday, hospitality businesses will have to close early and will not be able to serve alcohol.

Indoor entertainment attractions will also have to shut. However, travel from Wales to areas in England considered low risk will now be allowed.