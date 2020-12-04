Friends Steffie Horn and Kelly Evans have been living off rice and bean rations like the stars in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here to help raise money for charity.

The pair started their own I'm A Celebrity camp food challenge, which has seen them living off basic rice and bean rations, unless the celebrities in the ITV show win stars in the trials.

Both women have also been filming their own versions of the infamous Bushtucker Trials, including an eating trial.

The money raised from their challenge will go towards food banks and mental health charities, with more than £550 raised so far.

Credit: Steffie Horn and Kelly Evans

Steffie and Kelly's fundraising page said: "We're doing this in order to raise money for people struggling over the festive period and due to Covid, to give them emergency food and support.

"Covid has seen an unprecedented number of people needing to use food banks and mental health charities for support and this is likely to continue throughout the winter months.

"Help us come together and make sure no one goes hungry, cold or feeling alone over the festive period especially."

Credit: PA Images

The ITV show has been filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele this year, after spending previous series on Gold Coast in Australia.

The final of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here will be show on Friday at 9pm on ITV where the first ever King or Queen of the castle will be crowned as the winner.