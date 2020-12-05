One man from Cardiff has taken his Christmas decorations to another level this year by creating an entire film set in his front garden in Llandaff - complete with a crashed helicopter and fake snow.

Danny Hargreaves, 42, from Cardiff, has been decorating his house in Halloween and Christmas decorations for the last few years.This year Danny and his family have spent the last few weeks turning the house into a winter spectacular to try and spread some festive cheer and raise some money for charity by doing so.

Credit: Rob Browne/Media Wales

The film lover owns a special effects company who are responsible for creating the special effects in shows such as Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders.Danny said his love of film and TV - as well as a few favours from friends in the industry - have helped to make the house so spectacular this year.

Credit: Rob Browne/Media Wales

When asked how he came up with the idea, Danny said: "I've always loved Christmas and Halloween and with everything going on this year we decided to embrace it more than ever."When we did the Halloween house and raised over £5,000 I knew we were going to have to do something for Christmas."I work in film and TV so it was natural for me to choose a film theme so I thought why not take some of my favourite Christmas films and do a bit of a homage to them." And it's fair to say the house definitely does that.

Credit: Rob Browne/Media Wales

Some of the nation's favourite Christmas films are featured including The Grinch, Die Hard, Gremlins, Home Alone and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.Danny said he usually tries to go away for the festive period but as that hasn't been able to happen this year he decided to do more decorating than usual.

He said: "I think we all need a bit of a smile on our face at the moment. "I think this Christmas everyone is a bit unsure of what's going on so I just wanted to bring some joy to people in a difficult time."The reaction has been really positive so far. I have to say I think a few children were late for school this week for looking at it but I have to say everyone has loved it."It's actually taken me longer than the Halloween house. I've been busier recently so it has taken a few weeks."I've been out decorating at like 11pm so hope the neighbours haven't minded too much. I haven't even fully finished yet."

Credit: Rob Browne/Media Wales

"I've pulled in some of my film and TV contacts and have ended up with some amazing items," said Danny."The helicopter is from The War of the Worlds as well as quite a few other things and the car has come straight from the latest Batman film."I initially thought about having Santa crash the helicopter but thought that would look a bit odd so in the end I thought 'who would be mischievous enough to crash a plane?' and it just had to be the Grinch."

Rob Browne/Media Wales

While Danny and his partner have been decorating the house in some form each year, this year they decided to raise money for charity by doing so.They are asking people to spend the money they would usually spend around this time of year by making a donation to charity - specifically a children's charity called Dreams and Wishes - that relies on donations. The charity works to support terminally ill children."What we are trying to do is encourage a donation to this charity that will make kids smile as well."Many charities this year are really struggling too so by doing this we can really help them - and it saves me having to run a marathon to raise money."It would be good if it could inspire some others to also think about creative ways of raising money for charity."I've been doing it for the last few years but this has been the first year I have raised money for charity by doing it so that sort of gave me some incentive to go bigger and better than ever."