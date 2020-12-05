I'm a Celebrity's time in Wales has drawn to a close as Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the Queen of Gwrych Castle.

The ITV programme was filmed in the UK for the first time after being moved from its usual base in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giovanna pipped Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who had long been considered the bookies' favourite to win, to the crown.

The show has captured the hearts and imaginations of people across Wales with children and adults alike taking part in various activities with an I'm a Celeb theme.

A local infant school in Abergele, home to Gwrych Castle, even made its own little camp with the infants taking part in challenges to win sweets and treats.

Memorable moments from the series included Jordan North vomiting ahead of the group's very first challenge, which involved abseiling down a steep cliff face.

"I can't believe I was sick, I've only been here five minutes and I'm puking up already" he said.

There also appeared to be a celebrity tiff brewing when Shane Ritchie and AJ Pritchard came to a disagreement over who was responsible for completing the camp chores.

Who is Giovanna Fletcher?

The 35-year-old Queen of Gwrych Castle comes from Essex.

She is an author and podcast host who is perhaps best known for Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

The book and podcast has seen her interview a number of famous mothers, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

She also had a successful career as a novelist and has written books including Billy and Me, You're The One That I Want, Dream a Little Dream and Always With Love.

Fletcher has three sons named Buzz, Buddy and Max with her husband the McFly star Tom Fletcher.

In 2016 she was named Celebrity Mum of the Year in a competition, beating the likes of Adele, Coleen Rooney and Sam Faiers.

Her brother is The Only Way is Essex star Mario Falcone.

The official Twitter account for Gwrych Castle said in a tweet the show brought some much-needed positivity in an otherwise tough year.

Jim Jones, from North Wales Tourism, said Wales' hosting of the show had been 'absolutely incredible' and had brought with it an economic boost for the local economy.

He said: "It's been absolutely incredible and it's so important at this moment in time, with all the doom and gloom that we've suffered in 2020 to have something that we've just experienced for the last three weeks.

"It's bringing so much happiness and smiles to people's faces but also, and the more important part, it's probably brought in about a million pounds to the economy within the area.

"It's given a lifeline to 50 businesses, local businesses.

"I think for us, more so than anything else, it's created such pride from Abergele to North Wales and also for Wales."

£1m I'm a Celebrity has brought around £1m into the Welsh economy

From celebrities chasing Welshcakes, to Ant and Dec's pronunciations of Welsh words to stunning footage of Wales at its beautiful best; ITV Wales made its own montage of the show's very best Welsh parts.

