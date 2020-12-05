Mass coronavirus testing rolled out to 27,000 people in lower Cynon Valley

Mass coronavirus testing has been rolled out to 27,000 people living in the lower Cynon Valley.

It means people who do not have any symptoms can be tested for Covid-19, with results arriving in a text message within half an hour.

It's thought it will help identify hundreds of people who unknowingly have the virus.

Cllr Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council told ITV Cymru Wales: "This is not about looking after yourself, because if you have the virus and you have no symptoms clearly it's not affecting you - but you could be giving it to a loved one, a member of your family, a work colleague, so it's about doing this for other people"

Cllr Morgan emphasised that even if someone does test negative, they must still follow the rules around social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask as the negative test result is only negative at the time the swab was taken.