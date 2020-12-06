Rally driver Elfyn Evans finishes second in World Rally Championship

Welsh rally driver Elfyn Evans has finished second in the World Rally Championship after the competition drew to a close on Sunday.

He was dealt a devastating blow on Saturday after he crashed in the mountain stage of the Monza rally - but was not injured.

Despite missing out on the top spot, the rally driver said he was 'looking forward to resuming the championship' in a few weeks' time and wanted to thank everyone for their support.

The driver tweeted on Saturday to say he believed his championship chances were 'pretty slim' after crashing in the mountain stage of the rally.

He said: "We knew about a surface change under the snow but didnt anticipate such a big change in grip levels."