A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run in Barry.

It is believed the boy was hit by a vehicle that then failed to stop, leaving him injured in the carriageway on Port Road East at around 4.05 on Saturday morning.

The car was believed to be travelling westbound and to have hit the teenager near Pencoedtre High School and the traffic light junction with Pencoedtre Road.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

South Wales Police is speaking to witnesses and recovering CCTV as part of their investigation.

Officers are appealing for the driver to come forward and "provide their account".

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dash cam footage or any relevant information are also asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.