There are more than 1,800 coronavirus-related patients in hospitals around Wales - the highest number ever recorded, health minister Vaughan Gething has said.

Leading Monday's Welsh Government press conference, he said Wales was the only part of the UK where infection rates did not appear to be falling in the last week of November.

It comes as the Pfizer vaccine is due to be rolled out across the UK from tomorrow, but Mr Gething warned if there is no reduction in coronavirus admissions, "we will need to consider what action we can take" to support the NHS as into the New Year.

He said there are now eight local authorities with rates higher than 400 cases per 100,000 people – four times as many areas as on Friday.

There were 800 new cases reported in the last two days alone in the Swansea Bay region. Infection rates in Neath Port Talbot is currently 622 cases per 100,000 population per week and in Swansea the figure is 446 cases per 100,000 population per week.

Tougher restrictions on the hospitality industry and indoor venues were introduced on Friday, but the impact of this will take "a couple of weeks", Mr Gething said.

Mr Gething was firm in his response when asked about the timeline of when care home residents and staff will be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and said they will not be able to deliver the Pfizer vaccine in the immediate roll-out this week.

Vaughan Gething said the vaccination of care home residents and staff will "not be tomorrow" Credit: PA

"We are working with Pfizer and our officials see how we can safely and lawfully deliver the vaccine to care homes and that won’t be tomorrow. We will not be able to deliver this vaccine to care homes tomorrow. It is important to get approval and agreement from regulators and we think we will be able to do that before Christmas."

But, he did confirm that every health board will be vaccinating people from Tuesday.

"We will be starting tomorrow and there will be opportunities to see those taking places. Vaccinations we get will provide to just under 19,000 people with our share of that."

He also announced the Welsh Government will be extending the £500 payment scheme criteria from next Monday to include parents and carers on low incomes of children who have to self-isolate because of an outbreak of coronavirus at their school or childcare setting.