Four postboxes around the UK have been wrapped for Christmas, with one in Wrexham being selected in the campaign.

Royal Mail have launched the initiative to encourage people to send their Christmas cards and parcels early, ahead of the busy festive season.

The postbox in Wrexham joins the other boxes in Brighton, Aberdeen and Bangor in being wrapped like a Christmas present.

The postboxes are also digitally activated meaning that customers can scan a QR code and then watch a short festive message from Father Christmas.

We are thrilled to bring some of our special Christmas postboxes to more cities around the UK to help spread a little bit of festive cheer. Mark Street, Royal Mail

“As always, delivering Christmas is our absolute priority, particularly at the end of what has been a challenging year for many of us," Mark Street continued.

“In the process, we are thrilled to bring some of our special Christmas postboxes to more cities around the UK to help spread a little bit of festive cheer.”