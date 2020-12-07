Royal Mint launches coin into space in honour of ‘Starman’ David Bowie

The Royal Mint has sent the first ever UK coin into space to honour the life and career of David Bowie, who released multiple space-themed hits under his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

The commemorative coin celebrates the legacy of his intergalactic hits, including 'Starman', 'Life on Mars?' and 'Space Oddity'.

The coin - minted at the Llantrisant-based site - reached 35,656m and orbited the Earth’s atmosphere for 45 minutes before descending back to Britain.

It will now be entered as a competition prize for David Bowie fans through The Royal Mint Facebook page.

The coin is the third of a 'Music Legends' collection, following coins that commemorate Queen and Elton John.

Credit: The Royal Mint

The Mint used special technology that makes the lightning bolt on the coin look as though it is laced with stardust.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: "In recognition of Bowie's first hit single 'Space Oddity', we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion.

"David Bowie's music has inspired and influenced generations of musicians and we hope this commemorative coin will be cherished by fans around the world."

David Bowie released 'Space Oddity' five days before the Apollo 11 launch in 1969.

The single reached number five in the charts, making it his first success as a writer and performer.