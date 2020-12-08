31 further coronavirus deaths as vaccinations start across Wales

There have been 31 further deaths from coronavirus in Wales, taking the total in the country to 2,725.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, also show that there have been 780 new cases of the virus in the country.

That takes the total of cases since the start of the pandemic to 91,792.

There was also 9,260 new tests carried out within the latest 24-hour period.

It comes as some priority groups started to receive coronavirus vaccines in Wales on Tuesday.

Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales said that the first vaccinations in the country were "welcome news".

"Health boards in Wales have started administering vaccines to health care workers in centres across Wales today. Initial deployment will be at vaccination centres which are mainly hospital settings," he said.

“Health and social care workers, care home residents and staff and the over-80s will be prioritised for the first round of vaccinations.

“Wales will have nearly 40,000 doses of the vaccine initially, enough for nearly 20,000 individuals. It is expected nearly 1,000 doses will be administered in each of the health board areas by the end of the weekend."

90-year-old Margaret Keenan from Northern Ireland became the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Credit: ITV News.

In the first wave of vaccine deliveries, Wales will receive almost 40,000 doses - enough for nearly 20,000 people. After an initial dose, a second jab must be given 21 days later.

Among the first people to receive it in the UK will be the over-80s, care home staff and health workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of people against coronavirus.