Electric reclining chair 'caused house fire' that killed musician, inquest hears

A man was killed in a house fire that was most likely caused by an electric reclining chair, an inquest has heard. Musician Paul McKee was pronounced dead at his home near Corwen on May 15, after crews spent hours tackling the flames.An inquest at Ruthin County Hall heard the 64-year-old had been given support for hoarding after his belongings were found to reach over 5ft high.North Wales Fire and Rescue Service had provided safety advice and fitted smoke alarms at the property just seven months before the incident, but none were heard ringing during the fire.Mr McKee also suffered with limited mobility after a motorbike accident in 1992 and was diabetic, often having hypoglycemic episodes, the hearing was told.

Smoke from the house fire could be seen more than a mile away

A fire investigation report said there had been "significant hoarding", including motorcycle parts, in the property. The situation had improved with help from community mental health teams, the report said. However, there was still a "evidence of hoarding throughout."Home fire safety checks were carried out in October 2018 and 2019 where smoke alarms were installed. He was also given advice about his open fire and the use of extension leads.On the night of the incident, smoke could be seen from over a mile away.

The investigation report found evidence of hoarding in Mr McKee's property

Fire engines arrived at the scene just after 9pm, but Mr McKee was found dead in the kitchen with debris around him.The fire scene investigator Jason Evans concluded that the most likely cause of the fire was the motor inside an electrically operated reclining chair in the living room, which was found to be "surrounded by a large mass of molten materials."A postmortem gave a cause of death as smoke inhalation as a result of a house fire.There was no alcohol or drugs present in Mr McKee's system.In a statement, Mr McKee's niece, Claire McKee described her uncle as an "artistic" person."He was into his music and motorbikes, he was a nice guy who would always stop to have a chat," she said.She also said he was a "bit of a hoarder" and who had a caravan full of items he had collected over the years.Coroner Mr Gittins said Mr McKee was known to sleep in his living room and his "limited mobility could have potentially inhibited his escape."He also noted the absence of a smoke alarm that may have alerted him to the fire, despite one having previously been fitted."Mr McKee became overwhelmed by smoke and sadly lost his life," the coroner said.He also commended those who tried to help Mr McKee - namely his neighbour, Alan Hughes.In the wake of the tragedy, flowers were left at the scene as tributes were paid to the "lovely fellow."