A man who shook a 10-month-old baby leaving her with life-changing injuries has been jailed for three and a half years.

Joshua Morris, of Fford Elias in Old Colwyn, was found guilty of causing the baby grievous bodily harm in November.

The 29-year-old had shown no remorse for his actions or concern for the child following his "explosive loss of temper", Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

The baby had been left with Morris while her mother went shopping, but when she returned she found her daughter "floppy and motionless".

Joshua Morris was sentenced to three and a half years in jail at Mold Crown Court.

The child was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Morris was arrested, initially claiming that the baby had fallen after bouncing in her cot.

During his trial Morris denied causing her injuries, which included bleeding on the brain, oxygen deprivation and bleeding of the retinas in both eyes, and claimed he had found her "mangled" on the floor.

But he later admitted that was a lie, and changed his story to say he had found the baby "lifeless in the cot" after hearing a thud upstairs.

The child now suffers serious muscle stiffness, is at risk of seizures and "impaired in all aspects of her life", and will likely need support for the rest of her life, the court heard.

Defending, Duncan Bould said there had been very positive comments made about Morris' character and there was no entrenched pattern of aggressive or violent behaviour towards children.

Credit: North Wales Police

The court heard he had previous convictions for affray, for which he received a short custodial sentence in 2008 and assaulting a police officer – his last conviction, which was in 2012.

"Something in you snapped," Judge Rowlands said to Morris, describing how he deliberately walked over, took hold of the baby "shook her forcibly, such that the child sustained life-threatening injuries".Morris, who is also a dad to a daughter, then lied to the emergency services, the police and the jury, the judge said.

He continued: "This was not a case where a parent, through tiredness or stress, momentarily lost control and I discern no signs at all of any remorse on your part, or any concern for the child, whose life has been so badly affected."

Detective Chief Inspector Sion Williams, who led the investigation, said: "Sadly and frankly, no punishment can ever compensate for the life-changing brain injury that this little character sustained during this dreadful incident.DCI Williams added: "What appears to have been a momentary act of violence has devastatingly changed this young child’s future, and they will now require life-long professional care."Thankfully, this little one is now experiencing life within a loving and nurturing family environment, supported by a number of dedicated and passionate professionals."