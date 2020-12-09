Tributes have been paid to a learning disability care worker who has died aged 55 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Beverley Ford had been a healthcare support worker with Swansea Bay University Health Board for 36 years.

She has been described as an exemplary worker who "paved the way" for other staff members.

Her colleagues said they were heartbroken at her death.

David Roberts, Director for Mental Health and Learning Disabilities at the health board, said: "During her service Bev gained a huge insight into learning disability and she helped pave the way for others.

"Bev had a natural ability to connect with people with profound communication difficulties and was an example for her colleagues to follow.

"Our thoughts are with her husband, Simon, her family and friends at this very sad time."

Other colleagues described Beverley as "motherly, always thinking of others, a true friend, strong, beautiful and very thoughtful".

The health board said those who worked with Beverley could share endless stories about her, and that she was hugely popular.

She was also known for her love of animals, particularly her dog, Zack, and was keen to volunteer at an animal rescue shelter in her retirement.