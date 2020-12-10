There have been 33 more deaths from coronavirus in Wales over the last 24 hours, taking the total in the country to 2,789.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, also show that there have been 1,968 new cases of the virus.

There were also 13,888 new tests carried out within the latest 24-hours.

The areas with the highest rates of infection per population are:

Merthyr - with 98 cases in the last 24 hours

Neath Port Talbot - 179 cases

Bridgend - 156 cases

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 245 cases

Swansea - 247 cases

Testing centre in Merthyr. Credit: PA

The areas with the highest number of Covid19 tests per population taking place are:

Merthyr

Neath Port Talbot

Torfaen

Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Credit: PA

There figures come among mounting calls for schools to close early ahead of Christmas.

Both Plaid Cymru and several teachers' unions said advice from scientific advisors on self-isolating before meeting loved ones over Christmas means schools should shut early.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) suggested families with children should consider ''isolating" at home for 10 days before seeing elderly relatives.

Today nine health unions issues a plea in a "desperate bid" to protect NHS.

With widespread community transmission of Covid-19 across Wales leading to there being more Covid-19 patients in hospital than at any other time this year, the unions representing frontline healthcare workers say they want to highlight the impact the rise in cases is having on the staff providing care, and to urge the public to do all they can to protect the NHS.

BMA Cymru Wales, British Association of Occupational Therapists, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, GMB, Royal College of Midwives, Royal College of Nursing Wales, Society of Radiographers, Unison and Unite say staff are "beyond exhausted" and have significant concerns regarding the impact of the five day Christmas period on infection rates, as well as the subsequent impact a third spike would have on the Welsh NHS and its ability to cope.

Staff are truly exhausted, mentally and physically, and they are extremely concerned about what January will bring. Statement from the Joint Health Trade Unions

“All we ask, as we have done throughout the pandemic, is that when you make your choices about Christmas, you take the risk seriously and minimise contact as much as possible. Covid-19 has not gone away.”