A university student has been found guilty of murdering his 21-year-old fiancée at their flat in Cardiff.

Lauren Griffiths was found dead at a flat in Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, at around 6.30pm on 30 April last year.

Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 23, from Wrexham, denied murder but was found guilty following a unanimous decision by a jury at Newport Crown Court.

Police said Rowlands waited more than a day after murdering Miss Griffiths before finally calling emergency services.

In that time, investigating officers said he used his victim's money to go shopping, buy and take a large amount of drugs, order pizza and set up a Netflix account.

Officers pointed out that he showed no concern for her welfare or dignity.

When Rowlands was arrested, he told officers he had been previously arrested for strangling Miss Griffiths.

Miss Griffiths' family, who live in the Oswestry area, are being supported by family liaison officers.

Rowlands and Miss Griffiths lived together in a flat in Cardiff.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wales, from South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Lauren was a much-loved daughter and sister who had a bright and promising future.

“Her family have shown tremendous patience and dignity during this long and heart-breaking ordeal.

“We hope they can now begin to recover and rebuild their lives."

CCTV showed Rowlands going out shopping after strangling Miss Griffiths to death. Credit: South Wales Police

“We would like to thank all the witnesses who assisted the investigation, the community of Cathays, as well as the prosecution team.”

Rowlands will be sentenced at Newport Crown Court on 8 January.