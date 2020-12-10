First Minister to outline potential post-Christmas coronavirus restrictions

The First Minister is expected to say more on Friday about possible options for coronavirus restrictions after Christmas.

Despite speculation, Mark Drakeford is not expected to make any specific announcements at his regular press conference although he will set out the need for taking action.

The First Minister's Official Spokesman said that "no decisions have been made yet" with the cabinet continuing to discuss options.

However there's no doubt that with rising infection rates in Wales and increasing numbers of people in hospital with Covid, tougher restrictions are on their way after the Christmas period when the rules on households meeting will be eased for five days from December 23rd to 27th.

In that time people from up to three households will be able to form a bubble to meet up indoors, although they have to stick to the same bubble and Wales' top doctor has encouraged people to keep gatherings as small as possible.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr. Frank Atherton, also said on Wednesday that lockdown restrictions "would be something that beyond Christmas we may need to come back to, in terms of what further restrictions are needed. That will be determined largely by where we are at Christmas."

That means tougher restrictions are almost certain to be introduced in Wales from 28th December along with a route map towards easing them once infection rates are under control again.

There's unlikely to be any change to the current Covid restrictions which has seen pubs and restaurants forced to stop selling alcohol and close at 6pm.

The comes as the health minister warned the NHS in Wales will have to make "difficult choices" as services and staff are stretched beyond the levels usually seen at this time of year.

Vaughan Gething said health and social care organisations in Wales had plans in place and had been taking "urgent action" to ensure they were ready to respond to Covid-19 demands.

But he warned in a written statement: "Despite those best efforts, the rate of Covid-19 transmission continues to rise across communities in Wales at an alarming rate.

"As transmission rises, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain the fragile balance between providing care to those who require hospitalisation because of Covid-19 and the delivery of essential, non-Covid services.

"There are now more patients being treated with, or recovering from Covid-19 in our hospitals than ever before.

"Difficult choices will have to be made as services and our workforce start to be stretched beyond the levels that we would normally see at this time of year.

"NHS organisations will need to take action to ensure they stand ready to face increasing levels of Covid-19 in the coming weeks and in the run up to Christmas. My priority remains to save lives and to minimise harm."