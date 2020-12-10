The health minister has approved the suspension of non-essential NHS services as Wales continues to see its highest ever number of coronavirus patients in hospital.

The framework will also allow health boards across the country to reallocate beds and redeploy staff to priority areas.

Vaughan Gething announced the changes in a statement, after figures revealed there were 1,968 new cases and 33 further coronavirus-related deaths in Wales.

He said rising transmission rates mean it is becoming increasingly difficult for hospitals to maintain a balance between providing care to Covid and non-Covid patients.

"There are now more patients being treated with, or recovering from COVID-19 in our hospitals than ever before," Mr Gething said.

"Difficult choices will have to be made as services and our workforce start to be stretched beyond the levels that we would normally see at this time of year.

"NHS organisations will need to take action to ensure they stand ready to face increasing levels of COVID-19 in the coming weeks and in the run up to Christmas."

Vaughan Gething warned that further restrictions could be introduced if transmission rates continue to rise. Credit: ITV Wales

Health boards can now redeploy their workforce, ensure people only access 999 or hospital care if it's essential, reduce long delays in crucial areas, improve patient flow and enable people to leave hospital sooner.

It comes amid a "dramatic" fall in the number of available hospital beds as a result of staff sickness, according to a health statistician.

Jamie Jenkins told ITV News that while the number of people in intensive care at Welsh hospitals is fairly similar to three weeks ago, the number of available beds has "come down dramatically".

On Monday Mr Gething said there were more than 1,800 coronavirus-related patients in hospitals around Wales - the highest number ever recorded.

He has since said the Covid vaccine, which health boards began administering on Tuesday, provides some hope, but he added that it will take a considerable amount of time to vaccinate everyone who needs the jab.

He also warned that the Welsh Government would consider introducing further restrictions if transmission rates continue to rise - a message echoed by the chief medical officer on Wednesday.

Charities have responded to the statement with a warning about its impact on cancer patients. Credit: PA Images

In response to the statement, cancer charities in Wales have urged the Welsh Government and health boards to learn from the first wave of the pandemic.

"This is a worrying time for people living with cancer and those going through the process of receiving a diagnosis," a spokesperson for Wales Cancer Alliance said.

"We would strongly encourage anyone who is worried or has anxieties about their cancertreatment to speak directly with their clinical team.

"It is also important to remember that at this time the NHS in Wales is still open for business for those who need it most. If you or a loved one has new or persistent symptoms, do not hesitate to get in touch with your GP.

"Health boards who feel they have no other choice but to take these exceptional measures and disrupt cancer treatment, must work on a regional basis with other boards to ensure safe and appropriate cancer treatment and diagnostics can take place and disruption is minimised, and is as brief as reasonably possible."