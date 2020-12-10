Welsh businesses affected by coronavirus will now be protected from eviction for a further three months, Welsh Government have announced.

The rule means that no business can be forced to leave its premises if it misses a rent payment between now and the end of March 2021.

The regulation, previously introduced in response to the pandemic, was due to end on December 31 but has now been extended by another three months.

While businesses should continue to pay rent wherever possible, the economy minister said this will help a range of sectors cope with the continued impact of coronavirus.

Ken Skates MS said levels of the virus "remain worryingly high", despite efforts to reduce the spread. This means lots of businesses need more support as restrictions continue to affect them.

Mr Skates said: "I am pleased that we are also able to extend measures to prevent forfeiture for the non-payment of rent. This will protect many businesses from eviction and help to secure jobs, safeguard businesses and shield our economy over the critical months to come.

"We will continue to put pressure on the UK Government to provide further support as we progress towards a prosperous post-pandemic Wales."

The Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn added that supporting businesses whilst still protecting people form the virus has "not been an easy task".

She said that this latest extension of the rule against eviction for missing rent payment "is just one of the ways [Welsh Government] are helping out town centres".

Pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants currently have to close at 6pm and can only offer takeaway after that time. Credit: PA Images

Under current coronavirus restrictions, non-essential retail and places like gyms and beauty salons are allowed to remain open.

However all hospitality businesses must close by 6pm for dine-in and indoor entertainment venues like bingo halls and cinemas must also close completely. There is also a ban on pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes selling any alcohol, apart form for takeaway if they are licensed to do so.

These rules are due to be reviewed by Welsh Government on December 17 but Wales' Chief Medical Officer told a press conference on Wednesday that they are considering even more restrictions in the lead up to Christmas.