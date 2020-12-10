A couple from Cardiff who have been married for 77 years have not seen each other since January due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Constance Furlong had barely spent a day apart from her husband Brinley, who she married in 1943, since this year.

The couple also both turned 100 years old this year but they were unable to celebrate together.

Constance, known to her family as Connie, was living at home in Llanishen before being admitted to hospital in October.

Doctors started to make arrangements for her to return home before Christmas but two weeks ago she tested positive for coronavirus.

Her daughter Pam said: "It was the very very thing that we didn't want to happen.”

"We didn't want my mum to go into hospital because we can't visit her whereas when she is home we can.

"We were also very very worried about her going into hospital and picking up the virus. It has been a terrifying time."

Connie hasn't seen her husband since January due to poor health and the pandemic

She added, "She has not shown many of the symptoms, the main thing is that she is even more sleepy than normal but she's not eating which is a big worry."

Pam, 73, said it was a relief to hear that her mother had not developed the more severe symptoms of the virus and suggested it was down to the healthy lifestyle both she and her father Brinley have led all their lives.

She said, "Everyday dad would walk into the village, and mum helped to care for one of her elderly neighbours for many years. Dad would often get the bus into Cardiff and they both would go for a walk for at least 10 minutes a day before dad had his first fall."

The couple have been together since they were 15 years old and spent their wedding night in an air raid shelter.

The couple met each other when they were 15 years old

They met when Connie was working as a secretary in the car garage where Brinley was completing his apprenticeship in engineering.

Brinley then went on to work at British Overseas Airways Corporation at its base in Treforest and became a motor mechanic for 42 years, and Connie worked for several decades as a secretary in multiple places.

This is the longest the couple have ever been apart in their 77 years of marriage.

Pam said, "They last saw each other in January. My dad had his first fall around 18 months ago and suffered another fall in December and has been recovering since."

Her father spent several months this year in hospital recovering from his fall before he was moved to a care home shortly after his 100th birthday in April.

Connie and Brinley got married in 1943

It has been difficult for the three children to visit their parents due to strict coronavirus visiting regulations but it has been impossible for Brinley and Connie to see each other during the pandemic.

“When we explained to my mum and dad what was happening and why we couldn’t see each other, my mum said ‘at least they are not dropping bombs on us’ and my dad said ‘I understand, confined to the barracks,’” said Pam.

The family, made up of three children, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, said they were grateful to hospital staff who arranged Zoom calls for the couple whilst they were unable to visit.

Both Connie and Brinley celebrated their 100th birthday this year

"They really did their best," said Pam.

"I had a cake made and my brother delivered it and all the gifts and cards, along with the card from the Queen and we had a Zoom call, so at least we could see mum with her cards."

“They are amazing parents, I have never known them to have an argument or a fallout," added Pam.