Plaid Cymru MS Bethan Sayed has shared how she was "on [her] own a lot in the hospital" after having an emergency C-section.

Bethan Sayed said the experience of giving birth to her first child during lockdown in April was "pretty traumatic" as she was alone until she was in active labour.

Speaking on The New Normal with Adrian Masters podcast, Ms Sayed said:

"My partner couldn't come in until I was in active labour and I've been campaigning to change that because it's still the case in Wales for people giving birth now.

"I think it's despicable we can't have somebody there the whole time. I was on my own a lot in the hospital after having an emergency C-section so that was pretty traumatic. And then to come home and not have my parents there as a support system for about three and a half months until that lockdown was over. There's still women and partners going through that."

It was something I wouldn't wish upon anybody. Bethan Sayed MS

The MS for South Wales West told Adrian: "We've heard some horror stories about people who've had miscarriages and have had to have operations all on their own or people who've had stillbirths who have had to stay in hospital on their own."

Listen to The New Normal with Adrian Masters podcast:

In a debate on Covid-19 and babies under lockdown, Ms Sayed said in many cases the "severe restrictions" have been impacting the mental health of both parents.

The Welsh Government must intervene to change the situation, now, or risk a mental health crisis amongst new parents in Wales. Bethan Sayed MS

In November, the Welsh Government updated guidance to allow fathers, parents and birthing partners limited visitation in maternity settings in hospitals. Despite this, Ms Sayed said that because health boards can set their own policies, it means that in practice this is not always being done.

Bethan Sayed's office has conducted a survey, which more than 100 new parents have responded to. The survey has found:

60% of respondents said that maternity restrictions have left them very concerned

38% said that since March 2020 they have not had enough contact with their midwife

62% said that since March 2020 they have not had enough contact with their health visitor

85% said that this low contact has been detrimental to their health and the health of their baby

43% of respondents said their decision to breast or formula feed was impacted by changes to maternity support services since Covid-19

63% said the restrictions have had a negative impact on their partner's mental health

One survey respondent said:

"As a first time mum, it’s been a very lonely time. I’ve had to hope that I’ve been doing OK and that the development of my little girl is normal. During the first couple of months, I’ve had to guess that my baby is putting the weight on as required, and as she is very petite anyway, this has been very hard to know. Even telephone contact would have been helpful but I think I’ve had about 3 phone calls since she was born from the Health Visitor, she’s now 9 months next week."

During the debate in the Senedd, Ms Sayed said:

"This year, thousands of women and new parents have been put into the difficult, painful and lonely position of having to go through one of the biggest moments of their lives alone. Childbirth is a big deal for any woman and her family and the experience is enormously rewarding, but also painful and potentially traumatic. Too many women – because of restrictions in Wales – have had to go through these experiences by themselves.

“Too many also have clearly not been given the proper levels of post-natal care that they require, with some families not receiving any adequate follow up care and support."

As people sat at restaurants, went to the gym, went to the pub, women like me sat alone in hospital wards for days, alone, whilst our partners waited elsewhere by the phone, not allowed access. Bethan Sayed MS

Ms Sayed told Adrian she will be leaving the Senedd after 13 years following the birth of her son. She said it is "a truly personal choice."

"I just feel that, for once in my life, I have to put myself first, my child first and I will continue to campaign on these issues such as job sharing, such as a creche in the Senedd that doesn’t close at 6pm."

Partners have only been able to come into hospital when active labour is taking place Credit: PA

Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, said:

"We recognise that the restrictions on visiting has a huge impact on patients, their families and loves ones. We have announced further changes to the guidelines today to provide health boards, trusts and hospices with flexibility to depart from the guidelines in response to local levels of Covid-19 transmission. It is important to remember that the virus has not gone away and the health, safety and wellbeing of patients, communities and NHS staff remains an absolute priority for both the Welsh Government and health care providers. Tough choices will still need to be made but we hope the revised guidelines will allow more flexibility for health care providers."