Travellers from the Canary Islands must self-isolate on arrival in Wales

Travellers from the Canary Islands will have to self-isolate on arrival in Wales from Saturday.

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething announced that the Canary Islands have been removed from the Welsh travel corridor list.

This means that travellers arriving in Wales from December 12 will have to self-isolate for ten days.

Mr Gething also announced that Botswana and Saudi Arabia will be added to the list of exempt countries meaning that travellers from those countries won't be required to self-isolate on their arrival in Wales.

He said: "I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that the Canary Islands will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories.

"Travellers from these territories will be required to isolate on arrival in Wales."

These regulations will come into force from 04.00am on Saturday December 12.

