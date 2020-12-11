Two brothers were caught and jailed after they left their microchipped Jack Russell dog inside a stole car whilst being followed by police.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called on September 28 after a van was stolen, with the vehicle colliding with its owner as it drove away.

Police then discovered that there was a stolen car with false number plates being used by the men as a getaway vehicle after tools were taken from the van.

The van was abandoned in a car park but the getaway car was stopped on the A40 by police near Brecon.

It was seen travelling towards Brecon on a closed lane on the A40 and plans were put in place to intercept it but the driver reversed “straight into” the police traffic car and tried to make off.

However they had left their pet Jack Russell called Mitsie inside.

Police searched the area and brothers Matthew Peter Waters, 36, and Daniel Waters, 28, were arrested.

It’s not every day we use a pet to link a suspect to a crime but it goes to show the unusual turns our investigations can take. Inspector Gwyndaf Bowen

“Officers had followed the defendants, who decamped from a stolen car following a pursuit and left Mitsie behind in their attempt to evade arrest," Inspector Gwyndaf Bowen of Dyfed-Powys Police said.

“She was brought to the police station to check she was ok, and later a vet scanned her microchip which linked her to the detainees who were in custody at that point.”

The pair were charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, and theft.

They admitted the charges and appeared at Swansea Crown Court on December 11, where Matthew Waters was sentenced to two years in prison and Daniel Waters for three years, the force said.

The pair were also handed driving bans, with Matthew Waters banned for three years and Daniel Waters banned for four years and six months.