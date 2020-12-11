Inspirational sepsis campaigner Jayne Carpenter dies aged 53

A Merthyr Tydfil woman who campaigned to raise awareness of the life-threatening condition sepsis has died aged 53.

Jayne Carpenter had herself contracted sepsis in 2016 after initially mistaking it for a simple chest infection.

Sepsis develops when your body overreacts to an infection and is often called a silent killer, as symptoms may initially point to a less serious condition.

Speaking to ITV News in 2019, Jayne had warned that sepsis is "like a runaway train" if not caught in the early stages.

After being diagnosed with severe sepsis and admitted to intensive care, Jayne went into respiratory failure before suffering multiple organ failure.

As gangrene set in, surgeons were forced to amputate both of her legs, as well as her left arm below the elbow and four fingers on her right hand.

She was placed in a medically-induced coma and her devastated family were told to prepare for the worst - but against the odds, she survived.

After a long and gruelling recovery, which included months of intensive rehabilitation, Jayne began to share her story in a bid to raise awareness of the condition. She also became a dedicated fundraiser for the Sepsis Trust.

But the nurse, who won a special recognition award from the Royal College of Nursing in 2018, had also been open about the struggles of adapting to life as a quadruple amputee.

She recalled breaking down in hospital after realising how little she could do for herself, saying: "I went from being a fiercely independent woman with 30 years working in nursing, to becoming totally dependent on other people.

"I just could not accept what had happened to me. I would give everything I own to turn back that clock."

Jayne pictured with her devoted husband Rob.

Jayne had credited her husband Rob with helping her through her recovery, saying she "couldn't have asked for anyone more supportive".

On Tuesday, Rob shared a photograph of Jayne on Facebook and wrote: 'The brightest star in my sky has burnt out'.

He also shared details of a forthcoming sepsis fundraising event, saying it will be "the last act that Jayne will do to help those who need help".

The event will see people try to break the world record attempt for the most greetings videos uploaded to Twitter within an hour.

Those taking part are encouraged to record and upload a short 'season's greetings' video and donate five pounds to the Sepsis Trust in Jayne's name.

Rob and the organisers say they decided to proceed with the event in the knowledge that she would have wanted it to go ahead.

Many who knew Jayne have shared tributes on social media, describing her as inspirational, beautiful and kind.

The executive director of the UK Sepsis Trust, Terence Canning, wrote: 'The first time I met [her], Jayne had just come from a no doubt intense rehab session. The first thing she did was ask how I was; how my family were'.