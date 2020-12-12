The family of a woman who died while trying to see the lights at Gwrych Castle have raised more than £3,500 in her honour.

Sharn Iona Hughes, 58, died on November 21 after being involved in a collision with a blue Vovlo on the A547 while attempting to see the historic building lit up for ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

Mrs Hughes' family pledged to "continue her legacy of tireless charitable work", as the mum-of-two helped organise deliveries of hampers to her local food bank in Prestatyn.

The family set up a memorial fund and have already raised thousands of pounds. All the money raised will go to the Trussell Trust, which runs the Prestatyn and Meliden food bank.

Gwrych Castle was used as the set for this year's I'm a Celebrity as the pandemic forced production to take place closer to home. Credit: ITV

Mrs Hughes' family said: "The donations will go a long way in helping the most vulnerable people and families at Christmas, in a year of such economic uncertainty for so many.

"She would have wanted her tragic passing to turn into helping others this Christmas."

They also thanked everyone who had already donated for their generosity.

In the wake of her death, Mrs Hughes' family described her as a "selfless beacon of light" with "such a joyous, charitable attitude to life."

The 58-year-old had been trying to take a picture of the lights in place at Gwrych Castle for ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! when she as involved in the collision.

Relatives urged others to take care on the main A class road.

At the time of the incident, Mrs Hughes' family said she has been "curious" to see and take a picture of the lights at the castle.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and an inquest into Mrs Hughes death has since been opened and adjourned.The family added: "Sharn was an incredibly kind and generous person, who always put the needs of others before her own.

"She was a selfless member of the community and a born organiser.

"She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, her colleagues - past and present - and the organisations to which she was so extensively involved, including Gallt Melyd Church, Gwaenysgor Choir, Trelawnyd Women's Institute and the Dyserth Women's Institute for whom she was pivotal in coordinating educational, cultural and charitable events."We'll miss her kindness forever."