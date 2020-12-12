More than 100,000 people in Wales have now tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data from Public Health Wales.

Nearly 2,500 new cases have been reported today, as well as 31 further Covid deaths.

It comes amid stark warnings from those working in Wales' health service that the Welsh NHS is at risk of "keeling over" and being "pushed to the limit".

The First Minister warned on Friday that tougher restrictions could be introduced after Christmas if the situation does not improve.

Saturday's data shows cases per 100,000 of the population are highest in Neath Port Talbot. Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil, both areas under the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, are also among the areas with the highest rates.

Dr Christopher Williams from Public Health Wales, said they are "concerned at the high levels of coronavirus in nearly every part of Wales".

“As the number of cases continues to accelerate in Wales, we would also advise people to consider their plans for Christmas from the perspective of what they ‘should’ do, rather than what they ‘can’ do," Dr Williams said.

A further 31 deaths from coronavirus have also been reported. Credit: Public Health Wales

South Wales Police and the councils for Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan have come to together with the local health board to warn that "hospital resources are being tested and staff pushed to the limit".

They added: "A large number of police officers are also self-isolating after contracting the virus on shifts that regularly involve breaking up illegal gatherings."

They are pleading with people to respect the rules and acknowledge the "deadly seriousness of the situation".

It comes as Aneurin Bevan University Health Board announced on Friday that they would be stopping all non-urgent planned surgery because of "increasing transmission of Covid-19".

Public organisation sin the Cardiff are have warned that NHS staff are being "pushed to the limit". Credit: PA Images

As numbers continue to increase, an expert in human behaviour at Swansea University told ITV Wales that "we have no option but to conclude that people are mixing".

Dr Simon Williams said people may be getting "alert fatigue" - because the rules keep changing they are becoming tired of keeping up with, and following, the latest restrictions.