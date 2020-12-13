A business owner in Llangollen said Brexit has brought him "more stress than coronavirus" as he fears higher costs whether a deal is reached or not.

Peter Carol, who owns and runs an outdoor equipment shop, said he already put up prices by "around 20-30%" when the Brexit vote happened four years ago.

Sunday 13 was billed as the final day for the UK and EU to reach an agreement over post-Brexit trade. However both sides have now said they will now "go the extra mile" and continue the talks.

The transition period is set to officially end on January 1 and if no deal is reached, the UK will then trade with the EU under World Trade Organization rules.

Talks on post-Brexit trade will now continue, despite Sunday being set by both sides as the deadline for a deal.

Speaking before the news that talks will continue, Mr Carol said Brexit had been more stressful for him and his business than the pandemic.

He relies on trade with the EU as most of his stock comes from Sweden or other European Union member countries.

The shop manager said that because the value of the pound dropped after Brexit, his prices have had to go up on everything he sells.

A no deal scenario would mean he would need to be up prices even more - as much as 17% on some items.

Even if a trade deal is struck between the UK and EU, Mr Carol stressed that there will still be a "per delivery fee" on everything he imports from Europe.

He added that there are issues with what paperwork will be needed in the new year. He said he has spent "a lot of the year" attempting to get the correct forms in order but has encountered massive setbacks.

"I filled some [forms] in in October on UK Government and Welsh Government advice," he said.

"I sent that off, only to find that that department had been closed and the forms were no longer relevant, so had to start again."

Lots of Mr Carol's stock comes from Sweden or other EU member countries. Credit: ITV Wales

Another business owner concerned about what the post-Brexit future holds is Richard Swambo. He manages a grocery shop in Cardiff and supports the need for more talks to find a clear solution.

Lots of Mr Swambo's produce comes from the EU and he is worried that there may be transport disruption if there is no deal.

He added that he is sure he will be able to "overcome" those issues but keeping any delay to a minimum is particularly important to him as he imports perishable goods.

Lots of our products come from abroad, they come from Europe, we're dealing with perishable goods.

Richard Swambo said it was the right thing to do to extend talks and added that a deal is "important" to everyone involved. Credit: ITV Wales

Following the news that talks would continue past the self-set deadline of Sunday, Plaid Cymru called for Boris Johnson to show more compromise in negotiations, accusing him of game playing.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP, said: "For businesses all over Wales, the uncertainty about the nature of trade with our biggest trading partner at this very late stage is unacceptable.

"There is still time to offer some mature compromise ahead next week. Our farmers, manufacturers, our ports and others depend on [Boris Johnson] to show leadership."

She added: "Businesses just need the certainty...this is a time of Covid panic, we've got Christmas on the way. The government is still presenting a no-deal Brexit, however they dress it up, as a possible option. That would be disastrous for Wales."

Boris Johnson said the UK should prepare for a no deal Brexit as it and EU are still "very far apart" on key issues in negotiations.

He said: "We are always happy to talk and to make progress where we can. I do think, as I say, there is a deal to be done if our partners want to do it. But we remain very far apart on these key issues.

"Let's see what we can achieve...but in the meantime, get ready, with confidence, for January 1 - trade on WTO terms if we have to."