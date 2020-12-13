Woman, 38, dies after incident on busy Cardiff road

A 38-year-old woman has died following an incident in the Gabalfa area of Cardiff in the early hours of Sunday morning.

South Wales Police said emergency services were called to Eastern Avenue at roughly 2:45am.

Following the incident, the A48 going east and west under the Gabalfa flyover and part of the flyover itself were closed.

The road closures were in place for around five hours.

Police confirmed that next of kin have been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. They added that investigations are ongoing.