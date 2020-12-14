33 further deaths and 1,228 new coronavirus cases reported in Wales

There have been 33 further deaths with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total in the country to 2,882.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, also showed that there had been 1,228 new confirmed cases of Covid reported.

Over the weekend the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic surpassed 100,000. The number of cases in Wales now stands 101,953.

There were also 9,303 tests carried out within the latest 24-hour period.

It comes as some health professionals called for the planned lifting of restrictions over the Christmas period to be scrapped.

Dr Ami Jones, an intensive care consultant with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said that allowing people to form bubbles over the festive period risked a "massive cost" in January.

"There's quite a lot of us who feel like they would rather - as unpopular as it is - have a lockdown now," she said.

"I really worry about Christmas. I really worry about people taking those risks because they want to see family and the implications of all those new bubbles of people mixing and the increase in numbers it will cause," she continued.

"We need to do something. I think a lot of us would rather it happen now and we just write Christmas off but I get that it would be massively unpopular."