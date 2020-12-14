Cancel Christmas to avoid "massive cost in January," says top Covid doctor

Wales should go into lockdown before the festive period and "write Christmas off" to save lives, according to a top Welsh intensive care doctor.

Dr Ami Jones - who is an intensive care consultant with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - told ITV News that the Christmas coronavirus relaxations and people seeing family over the festive period risked a "massive cost in January."

She said: "There's quite a lot of us who feel like they would rather - as unpopular as it is - have a lockdown now.

"I really worry about Christmas. I really worry about people taking those risks because they want to see family and the implications of all those new bubbles of people mixing and the increase in numbers it will cause.

"We need to do something. I think a lot of us would rather it happen now and we just write Christmas off but I get that it would be massively unpopular."

Dr Ami Jones has warned of a "massive cost" in January if people form new festive bubbles.

Dr Jones has been working on the Covid frontline since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and was among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccination in Wales.

"I get that everyone's had a tough year, and it's not just the NHS, everybody's had a tough year," she continued.

"It's been a tough year for society, it's been a tough year for the economy and I get why people just want a little bit of happiness.

"I just worry that little bit of happiness is going to have a massive cost in January."

Hospitals in Wales have already had to cancel elective operations to free up beds for coronavirus patients and there have been warnings from front-line staff that the Welsh NHS is at risk of "keeling over" and being "pushed to the limit".

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said members of the public should carefully consider their actions over the festive period as the impact of increased coronavirus cases and deaths would not hit "just one Christmas."

Mr Gething told the Today programme on Monday morning that a number of "significant interventions" would be taking place in Wales to help reduce the spread of infections over the festive period.

"It wasn't very long ago that we were facing lots of criticism for taking action in the hospitality industry," he added.

"Now the pendulum has swung and people are wondering loudly and persistently whether we need to do more.

He added that "distanced learning" would be taking place in Wales from Monday and hospitals would be limited to only "essential and Covid-related" activity.

"We have a long journey ahead of us," he said.

"The pandemic will end but it's up to all of us to make choices about how we get there."