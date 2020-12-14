Parents' fight to save Powys village school from closure

A campaign is underway to save a primary school which has served a local village in Brecon for more than half a century.

Powys Council announced plans to restructure its educational provision in April which included plans to relocate Cradoc Primary School four miles away and merge it with two other primary schools.

Parents with children at the school, which has 97 pupils, claim that there were plans to rebuild the school on its existing site but now relocation to another site in Brecon seems more likely.

One former pupil, whose children now attend the school, said that the closure "will not help anyone" in the local area.

"The vision for Powys, one of their visions is residents and community so how is this closure actually going to help the residents of the community of the Yscir ward, it's absolutely not," she said.

Rebecca said she believes it goes against the Welsh Government school organisation code which states a closure of a rural school should only happen after councils have done "everything they can" to keep it open.

Other parents at the school also believe that it will be detrimental if the school is shut in the future with one saying it feels like a "knife in the heart of a community".

The council will meet next week to discuss the plans and said any potential decision will involve "extensive consultation with a school and their communities before a decision is made".

Cllr Phyl Davies from the council said, “The council is committed to delivering an improved learner offer for children and young people by delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys, which was approved in April.

Any changes will be subject to statutory school reorganisation process which involves extensive consultation with a school and their communities before any decisions are made Cllr Phyl Davis

“We want to provide environments where teachers can thrive and learners can excel. It is also important that these environments meet the wellbeing needs of our learners.

“The decisions taken by Cabinet in September are just the start of the transforming education journey for the Brecon catchment and other areas of the county."

Cradoc Primary School has been part of the community for over 50 years.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our Rural Education Action Plan sets out the actions we are taking to support the delivery of education in rural Wales as part of our national mission.

“In 2017 we introduced an annual grant of £2.5m to address the main challenges faced by small and rural schools to encourage innovation, raise standards and support collaborative working.”