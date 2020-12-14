Welsh RNLI crew members say they are 'shocked and humbled' after receiving a share of an extraordinary gift left by a gentleman in his will.

Businessman Richard Colton, who passed away in March 2015, left the generous legacy in the form of two of the world’s rarest Ferrari cars, which raised more than £8.5 million at auction.

A red 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB sold for £6.6m, while a silver 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 sold for £1.93m – making the vehicles the most valuable items ever left to the RNLI in a single legacy.

The volunteer crew at Pwllheli, on the Llŷn Peninsula, have learned they will receive a £2.8m share of the money.

The donation, alongside a community fundraising appeal, means they will soon be able to move into their new boathouse.

The late Richard Colton, pictured with his wife Caroline, left his treasured cars to the RNLI. Credit: RNLI

Clive Moore, coxswain at Pwllheli and architect of the new boathouse, said: "We are a small Welsh station and the move to the new building and site will mark a significant period in the history of the station.

"I have a keen interest in classic cars and I find it remarkable and very humbling that a gentleman who had no seafaring connection should have the desire to support the RNLI through the sale of his treasured cars, and that we should now benefit at Pwllheli as a consequence of his generosity."

Pwllheli lifeboat operations manager Cliff Thomas said: "Receiving this fantastic news really was quite a shock - what an exceptional Christmas gift for us all!

"Seeing the boathouse build develop over the year, and the support we’ve had for the community appeal in these challenging times, has been inspiring. I’d like to thank all our fundraisers for working so very hard.

"This latest donation really is a humbling end to what has been a difficult year for everyone. I would like to thank everyone involved for their support and for whatever they have given to support us, however big or small."

Pwllheli Lifeboat Station. Credit: RNLI/David Williams

Charles Denton, Richard Colton’s godson, said: "The donation Richard made through his will was incredible and we’re delighted that it is being used for such a good purpose.

"We’re thrilled to be working with the RNLI in keeping Richard’s memory alive. It’s humbling to know that this RNLI boathouse, and Richard’s name, will be here for many, many years to come."

The RNLI also received a generous donation thanks to a legacy from Gerald Le Mesurier David, who wanted a lasting memory to be created in honour of his sister, Zoe.

This legacy funded the crew's changing room inside the station, while a further significant pledge of support will fund their training room.