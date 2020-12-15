New coronavirus testing sites are being opened in Cardiff after infection rates in the Welsh capital grew by 90% over the last seven days.

There is currently a mass testing site at Cardiff City Stadium and a local testing site in Museum Avenue, but new sites will now open at Ely car park and the former Parkview Medical Centre from Wednesday.

Another site will be opened at Cardiff Bay County Hall car park on Thursday.

The current rates in Cardiff are at their highest since the start of the pandemic, with 451.6 cases per 100,000 in the week from December 4 until December 10.

Public Health Wales' figures also shows that there is a positivity rate of 19% and 1,657 new cases in the same time period.

Coronavirus rates have been increasing in Cardiff.

Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas has said that services could be overrun by Christmas if rates do not come down in the capital.

"We are at a stage now where the rise in numbers is stark," he said.

"If we don't follow the rules, our NHS and our services could be overrun by Christmas. The current predictions are dire.

"Hospital resources are being stretched and staff pushed to the limit following their experience at the sharp end of the pandemic.

"I want to be clear that there is plenty of capacity in the system, and it has never been easier to get tested.

"If you are showing symptoms or suspect you may have Covid-19, then you owe it to yourself and your loved ones to get yourself tested as soon as possible."

Mass testing could be rolled our further across Wales after it officially started in Merthyr last month. Credit: PA images.

Council leader Mr Thomas said that there were 11 people currently in intensive care units in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and 278 medical and nursing staff unable to work because they are self-isolating.

It comes as the UK Government offers to take non-Covid patients in hospitals in England to help ease the pressure on services in Wales.

In a letter to the First Minister Mark Drakeford, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that he was "concerned" by the rising rates in Wales, and offered support "so we can get on top of this disease together".

"We stand ready to support Welsh hospitals through mutual aid of patients across the border where this is needed due to undue strain on healthcare provision," the letter said.