Nine further deaths and 615 new cases of coronavirus reported in Wales

There have been nine further deaths from coronavirus in Wales taking the total to 2,891.

The latest figures were released by Public Health Wales and showed that there were also 615 new cases of the virus in the country.

It means that there has now been 102,568 since the start of the pandemic.

The figures also showed that there had been 6,726 new tests carried out.

Public Health Wales' have also said that there is a period where data will be affected after the organisation changed the way they record the figures.

It comes as the UK Government offered to take non-Covid patients from Welsh hospitals as pressure mounts following a rise in coronavirus cases.

The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said that they were "concerned" by the rising rates in Wales, writing a letter to first Minister Mark Drakeford.

The letter also outlined an offer for further mass testing programmes in Wales and military support for the vaccination programmes.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that we will beat this virus "together". Credit: PA images.

Darren Hughes, the director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said that hospitals all over the country were full as a result of the surge in coronavirus patients in recent weeks.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Hughes said: "I have said many times that nobody in the NHS wants this to be the case, but if we have a rising number of patients with coronavirus, we simply may not have the capacity to treat other non-urgent health issues.

"Our capacity is not just about the number of beds we have available but also about our staff. If community transmission is high, more staff go off sick or have to self-isolate as well.

"We ask everyone in the run-up to Christmas to please reduce your social contacts as much as possible."