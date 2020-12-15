Travel, food and immigration: What will change after Brexit?

On New Year's Day, the Brexit transition period will have ended and new rules will come into play. These rules could impact the weekly trip to the shops and holidays abroad. They will also affect EU nationals living in Wales and Welsh people who have made Europe their home.

Imports & Exports

Changes to imports and exports will impact food producers, sellers and consumers.

From January 1:

Welsh food exported to the EU market must meet EU rules

You will need a licence to import some goods into Wales

You will need to make customs declarations when you import goods

Professor Terry Marsden from Cardiff University said it is likely there will be some gaps on our supermarket shelves next year. He said products like aubergines, asparagus, French and Spanish onions may not always be available.

You might find certain wine prices go up as well as fruit and vegetables. Prof Terry Marsden

Prof Marsden added: "It may get to a situation and to a certain extent it’s already there, that you get what you pay for... The standards will become more varied and you’ll have to look a little closer at the label to see where your chicken has come from and what the price of that chicken is."

Experts say food prices may rise in 2021 Credit: PA

Travel

If you are thinking about escaping to the sun next year, there are a few things to bear in mind before booking flights.

You must have at least 6 months left on your passport

Most people will need to get travel insurance that covers healthcare

The guarantee of free mobile phone roaming will end

Travel counsellor Jo Baldwin said: "Another thing to consider would be your driving license so if you are driving across to Europe or hiring a car when you get there, it’s possible you’ll need an international driving license and they can be picked up easily at the post office...

"There will be the requirement from the 1st January that if you’re staying more than 90 out of 180 days in the EU different rules might apply, this is something that’s yet to be decided but it’s something to bear in mind if you’re planning a long stay in Europe for next year you will need to check the rules on that once they’re officially announced."

People are being advised to plan ahead when booking holidays after Brexit Credit: PA

Immigration

Brexit has already had a significant impact on the number of immigrants living in Britain. Between 2016 and 2018 around 100,000 Polish people left the UK, according to the Migration Observatory.

Krystian Byczyk opened a Polish shop in Lampeter two years ago. He lives in Wales with his wife and children, who were born in the UK. Although the family have decided to stay in Wales, Krystian said he has noticed many of his Polish customers leaving and said he is concerned about his livelihood.

"You can see it’s Christmas coming so people ordering fish and cold meats before Christmas but you can see now a big difference, less ordering than the last two years."

We’ve been worried, we have contact all the time with our supplier but they’re not 100% sure what is going to happen after 1st January. Krystian Byczyk, Shop owner

Krystian has applied for settled status to remain living and working in Wales.

Krystian has been running a Polish shop in Lampeter for two years Credit: ITV Wales

From 2021, EU nationals living in Wales and Welsh people living abroad will need to be aware of the following:

EU nationals must apply to continue living in Wales by the 30th June 2021, unless they are from Ireland

There will be a points based system for new arrivals to Wales

Welsh people who are living in the EU may need to apply for residence status

For more on this story watch Wales This Week at Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV Cymru Wales.