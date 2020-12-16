Newport County stayed at the top of league two after a draw away at Salford City, despite a stop off at a supermarket for a pre-match meal.

Manager Michael Flynn was happy to see his side come away with a point after what he described as a "nightmare journey".

The team were forced to go in and pick up their pre-match food in Morrisons after they missed their planned meal because part of the motorway was closed. The stop made them late on their way to Salford's Moor Lane.

Despite the travel nightmares Michael Flynn's side are now top of the division by two points after drawing with Salford thanks to Josh Sheehan’s penalty in injury time.

They could’ve easily thrown the towel in tonight by using the travelling as an excuse. Michael Flynn

"We had a nightmare journey on the way up because the motorway was closed, so we couldn’t have our pre-match meal," he said.

"The boys had to go into Morrisons to get their pre-match food, which made us late. We didn’t get here until 17:55, so nothing was going right.

"They’ve got a fantastic mentality and that’s something that we try to instil into them as well. A lot of the players that we look to bring here already have that, which is why they are attractive to us.

"They kept going and going, and it didn’t look like it was going to be our night, but I can’t fault them. It was a good point away from home against a team who will be up there or thereabouts."

County return to Rodney Parade on Saturday when they host Oldham Athletic.