A train conductor has been spreading Christmas cheer by singing to commuters as they pull up into stations rather than delivering his announcements in the usual monotone style.

Passengers travelling form Cardiff to Newport, Carmarthen, Crewe, Ebbw Vale or Maesteg, are likely to be serenaded by the musical conductor.Chris Edwards, who works on Transport for Wales' mainline route, has written around 130 songs which can be applied to each station stop, as well as 19 Christmas variants for this time of year.On the afternoon train approaching Neath station on Wednesday December 9, passenger Luke Coffey filmed Mr Edwards singing to the tune of 'Away in a Manger': "It's Neath up ahead, please be ready to leave us yes it's Neath as I said. We hope you had a great day...it's a strange 2020 make the best of each day."

A sneak peak at Chris' Christmas song sheets.

The 58-year-old train guard from Newport said he'd been doing the same thing for a number of years and just wanted to make people smile.He said: "I've been in the job for about 16 years now and the story is that a few years ago I was working on the train doing the public announcements and a colleague said a joke comment to me like 'make sure you don't sing the announcement' - and I did."Then the people outside the door and on the train laughed and I thought, 'well, if it makes people happy, I could do this'. So, over a period of time I wrote 10 songs and now I have about 130."And then I did a Christmas collection, which I did last year and obviously I'm doing this year, it's a bit odd having to add things in regarding Covid and social distancing."He said he mixed the songs up so he didn't just have one jingle for each stop.He said: "I cover a wide area from Crewe and Chester all the way down to Milford Haven. You could add any place name into each song, so my 19 Christmas songs probably double up."I am a safety first guy and if there is an issue, I obviously have to deal with that and choose not to sing, but most of the time, if things are travelling normally, then I will sing and sometimes passengers will sing along with me."

Though Mr Edwards said he hadn't performed quite in this context before he started at Transport For Wales, he does have a musical background, describing himself as an "old school rocker"."I've done a lot of singing through the years," he said."I've been in rock bands and I've been in church choirs, but nothing quite as interesting as this."Chris Edwards sings when you've reached your destination all year round.Mr Edwards usually adapts tunes that people recognise, from well-known Christmas carols, to one of his favourites, Bat Out of Hell, by Meatloaf.However, he's had some more modern requests, which he is yet to tackle."When people could walk through the train pre-Covid, I'd get people asking me to do Rhianna or Jay-Z," he said."I'm old and there's not much space left in my head for these songs. If I was to put in some Jay-Z, I'd have to kick something else out."People sometimes want to join in, so I tend to stick to more well-known songs so they can sing along."He said the support for what he did had been brilliant and that he hoped to continue making passengers happy for as long as he could.