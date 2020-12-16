The coronavirus vaccination rollout in Cardiff will be paused until Thursday afternoon after staff at one of the mass vaccination centres in the capital tested positive for the virus.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board confirmed that nine staff had positive tests and said other staff were being tested to "manage the outbreak".

The decision to pause the vaccine rollout is to lower the number of people on the vaccination site.

On Wednesday a spokeswoman for the health board said it had still not identified any additional risk to anyone who has been vaccinated at the centre in the Splott area of the city last week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine programme officially started in Wales last week, with the Welsh Government saying that it had planned to administer over 6,000 doses in the first seven days.

The Cardiff site gave an initial 975 vaccines but the programme has now been paused.

Dr Gareth Oelmann a Cwmbran GP became one of the first to receive a vaccination last week.

The health board posted on their Twitter saying that they would be testing all staff at the centre following the positive cases.

"We can confirm that a number of staff have tested positive at one of our mass vaccination centres. We are implementing testing of staff at the centre and anyone that is identified as a close contact will be asked to self-isolate," the health board said.

"Currently, no additional risk has been identified to anyone who has been vaccinated at the centre. We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the virus is still prevalent in our local communities."

Coronavirus cases have been rising in the Welsh capital over recent weeks with the current rates showing levels are at their highest since the start of the pandemic.

Cardiff recorded 451.6 cases per 100,000 in the week from December 4 until December 10.

Public Health Wales' figures also shows that there is a positivity rate of 19% and 1,657 new cases in the same time period.