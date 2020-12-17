52 Covid deaths reported as case rates continue to skyrocket across Wales

52 new Covid deaths and 11,468 cases have been reported in Wales, with the case rate in Merthyr Tydfil climbing to a seven-day rolling average of 1,032 per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus infection rates are rising in 21 of Wales' 22 local authority areas.

The published figures were higher due to a backlog of positive test results caused by changes to Public Health Wales' IT systems.

Across Wales, the seven-day rolling average has passed 500 cases per 100,000.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "The number of Coronavirus cases continues to increase, with the seven-day rolling average passing 500 cases per 100,000 in Wales.

"Rates of infection have increased in 21 of the 22 local authorities over the last seven days, with the seven-day rolling average now exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 in one area.

"In light of this situation, the Welsh Government has confirmed that only two households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during that period.

"We would ask the public to very carefully consider if this is appropriate for them and their households.

"Particular caution should be applied if there are elderly or vulnerable members of their households who are at greatest risk.

"For those who do plan on forming a Christmas bubble, it is essential that this is planned and agreed with all the households involved. If doing so, we advise the public to now stop mixing with other households."

Dr Howe also sought to reassure people concerned over the missing 11,000 positive cases, saying anyone who had tested positive would be contacted.

He said: "People will be aware that we are reporting today a backlog of around 11,000 cases on our dashboard today following the data delay over the weekend.

"This delay results from essential maintenance for the wider Welsh NHS led by the NHS Wales Informatics Service.

"Public Health Wales announced on Friday that the maintenance would have an impact on its reporting.

"It is important to note that this issue has not affected individuals receiving their results and the contract tracing process being commenced.

"Members of the public can be reassured that anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.

"There have been no errors in the Public Health Wales reporting."

