Family pay tribute to 'beautiful son' who died in Brecon Beacons crash

The family of a teenager who died in a one car collision in the Brecon Beacons, near the Storey Arms, have paid tribute to a "beautiful son."

19-year-old Jordan Ingram died on the A470 at around 10:30pm on Saturday December 5th when his black Mini Cooper was involved in single car collision.

A statement from his mother, Nikki, reads: “Paul Ingram and myself, Nikki Ingram, record the tragic death of our beautiful son Jordan at the Storey Arms on the 5 December 2020 following a road traffic collision.

“May Jordan rest in peace.

“We would like to thank Dyfed-Powys Police for their help during this situation. They have been wonderful.”

Dyfed-Powys Police have asked anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.