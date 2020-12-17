Pembrokeshire pub fined for breaking coronavirus regulations

A Pembrokeshire pub has been handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice for breaking coronavirus regulations.

The Drovers Arms in Puncheston was found to be serving alcohol after 6pm on the 4th of December - after the Welsh Governments coronavirus regulations banning pubs and restaurants from selling alcohol and being open after 6pm came into force.

Seven people were reported to be on the premises.Councillor Cris Tomos, the Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “We’d like to thank the vast majority of Pembrokeshire businesses who are following the Regulations and playing their part in helping to prevent the spread ofcoronavirus across the county.

“We understand that this is a very challenging time for hospitality and our preference is always to engage and educate rather than enforce.”