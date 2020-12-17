Staff at a primary school in north Wales have created a special music video to help "lift everyone's spirits" ahead of Christmas.

Teachers and other staff members at Ysgol Craig y Don Primary School in Llandudno have used the Christmas classic 'Snow is Fallin' by Shakin Stevens to help cheer people up.

The stars of the video stayed late every day for three weeks to film the clips for the song.

The school also said that extra care was taken to ensure that the video was produced in a way that meant teachers could still maintain social distancing.

The school staff are no newcomers to going 'viral' with their toilet roll challenge video getting a lot of views online from April.

A spokesperson for the school said: "As you know 2020 has been a tough year for the pupils and families of our community, so we were inspired to create a fun-filled video to lift everyone's spirits.

"We hope that our video lifts your spirits and spreads some Christmas cheer! Nadolig Llawen!"

You can watch the video here: